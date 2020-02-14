In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 86th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Straka got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Straka's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Straka hit his 196 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Straka's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.