  • J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, J.T. Poston rolls in a 22-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Genesis

