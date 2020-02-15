J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

Poston tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Poston chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Poston got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.