In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.