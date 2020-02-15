-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz chips in for birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sebastián Muñoz chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-5 first, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
