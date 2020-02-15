-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
