In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 104 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy his second shot went 44 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.