  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bryson DeChambeau chips in from short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 10th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Bryson DeChambeau's eagle chip-in is the Shot of the Day

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bryson DeChambeau chips in from short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 10th hole.