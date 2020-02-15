-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
-
Shot of the Day
Bryson DeChambeau's eagle chip-in is the Shot of the DayIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Bryson DeChambeau chips in from short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
DeChambeau's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, DeChambeau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.