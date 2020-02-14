In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, James Hahn, Justin Rose, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Burns chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Burns hit his 130 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Burns hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.