In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, James Hahn, Justin Rose, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schenk hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.