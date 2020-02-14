In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Vaughn Taylor, James Hahn, Chez Reavie, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Rahm got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Rahm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Rahm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rahm's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.

Rahm hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.