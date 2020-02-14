In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Talor Gooch hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to even for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Gooch got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Gooch missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.