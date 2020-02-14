-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
