Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Duncan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

At the par-5 first, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Duncan hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.