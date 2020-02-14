-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Ancer finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Sung Kang and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, and Justin Rose are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Abraham Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
