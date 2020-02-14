In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Niemann's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.