Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 239 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
