Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 86th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, van Rooyen chipped in his fourth from 29 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept van Rooyen at 3 over for the round.
