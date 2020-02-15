-
Corey Conners shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 87th at 3 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Conners got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 4 over for the round.
