Max Homa shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
Highlights
Max Homa nearly aces No. 6 at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Max Homa lands his 205-yard tee shot on the back of the green and nearly rolls it into the cup, stopping his ball 1 foot from the par-3 6th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Max Homa hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a 283 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Homa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Homa's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
Homa tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 1 under for the round.
