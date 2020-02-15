Sungjae Im hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Im tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Im had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 4 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Im hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 over for the round.