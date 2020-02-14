-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Spaun's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.