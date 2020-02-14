Si Woo Kim hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a 302 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.