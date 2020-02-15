-
Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 113th at 6 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
