  • Harold Varner III shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Harold Varner III lands his 103-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III spins approach to set up birdie at Genesis

