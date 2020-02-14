In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Matt Kuchar and Russell Henley; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Wyndham Clark, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.