Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, James Hahn, Justin Rose, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.