Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Koepka's 184 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Koepka got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.