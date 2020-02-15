In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.

Smith's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Smith hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Smith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Smith hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.