In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Trainer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 60th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Trainer's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

Trainer's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Trainer hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.