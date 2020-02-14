-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay uses nice approach to set up birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Patrick Cantlay lands his 128-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
