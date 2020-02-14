In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Vaughn Taylor, James Hahn, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Long's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Long's tee shot went 234 yards to the native area, his second shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to even for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Long got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 2 over for the round.