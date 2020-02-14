In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Lanto Griffin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Griffin's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's his second shot went 17 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even-par for the round.

Griffin hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Griffin hit his 101 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.