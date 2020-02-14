In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 106th at 4 over; Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar, and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Malnati's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.