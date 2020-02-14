Patrick Reed hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Reed chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 101 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.