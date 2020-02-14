In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Andrew Putnam hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 114th at 7 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Putnam his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 over for the round.

Putnam got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 6 over for the round.