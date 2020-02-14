In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bramlett's 183 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Bramlett hit his 105 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.