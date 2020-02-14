In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Russell Henley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Sung Kang, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; and Harold Varner III, Wyndham Clark, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Henley's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Henley hit his 95 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.