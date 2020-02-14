Joel Dahmen hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, James Hahn, Justin Rose, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Dahmen hit his 127 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.