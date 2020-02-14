  • Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth rolls in 32-footer for birdie at Genesis

