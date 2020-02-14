-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth rolls in 32-footer for birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Spieth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.
