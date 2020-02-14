-
Bud Cauley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Bud Cauley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Cauley hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 1 under for the round.
