Carlos Ortiz putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III is in 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Carlos Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's tee shot went 220 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
