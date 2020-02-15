-
-
Roger Sloan shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Roger Sloan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 117th at 8 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Sloan hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.