Justin Thomas shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas rolls in 16-footer for birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas sinks a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 94th at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Thomas his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 2 over for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
