  • Justin Thomas shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas sinks a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas rolls in 16-footer for birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Justin Thomas sinks a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.