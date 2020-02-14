In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Tringale hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over; Sung Kang and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, and Justin Rose are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Tringale's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tringale had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.