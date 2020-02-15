-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry sinks birdie putt from the fringe at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Andrew Landry rolls in a 36-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Landry chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 14th, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
