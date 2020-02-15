  • Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Andrew Landry rolls in a 36-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Landry sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Andrew Landry rolls in a 36-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.