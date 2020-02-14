-
Adam Hadwin putts himself to an even-par second round of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Adam Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
