-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 111th at 6 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Bradley hit his 220 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.