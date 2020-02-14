Kyongjun Moon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Moon finished his round in 120th at 10 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Moon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moon to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Moon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moon to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Moon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moon to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Moon's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Moon got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moon to 3 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Moon hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Moon hit his 92 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moon to 1 over for the round.