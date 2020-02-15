Russell Knox hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Knox hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.