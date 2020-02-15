In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the par-5 first, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 221 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Matsuyama's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 178 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.