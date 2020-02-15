-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama chips in for eagle at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Hideki Matsuyama chips in from just off the green to make eagle at the par-5 1st hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the par-5 first, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 221 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Matsuyama's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 178 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.