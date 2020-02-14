-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee's bunker play leads to birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III is in 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Sung Kang, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
