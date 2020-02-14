Troy Merritt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt's tee shot went 223 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 120 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt's tee shot went 272 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 60 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Merritt hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.